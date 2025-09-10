Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Update

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 833,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veritex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. William Blair raised shares of Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Insider Activity at Veritex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

In other news, insider Cara Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,111.16. This represents a 36.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Sughrue sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $181,408.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,864. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,699 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Veritex by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 184,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 263.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.91 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 14.83%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

