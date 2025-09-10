VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,801,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,569,000 after acquiring an additional 41,389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after acquiring an additional 314,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 935,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 152,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 293,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 230,153 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

