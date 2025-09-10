W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $996.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,010.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,018.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $893.99 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,069.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.