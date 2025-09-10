Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Stake Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $29,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.7%

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

