21,441 Shares in iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF $CALI Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Separately, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000.

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CALI opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.66 million, a P/E ratio of -149.58 and a beta of 0.06. iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (CALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. CALY is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

