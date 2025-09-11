95,593 Shares in QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 123.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 277,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 153,428 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 244.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 128,501 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 129.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 13.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QNST stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $912.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 0.68.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $262.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. QuinStreet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QNST. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

