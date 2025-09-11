Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 4,834.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance

SQM opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

