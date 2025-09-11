Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,436 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The business had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -484.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Wall Street Zen raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.