Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 29.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $52.96 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.25.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4999.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.35.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,555,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,436,500. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 250,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $11,512,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 966,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,515,337.70. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,202,620 shares of company stock worth $187,174,970. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

