Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,233 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 439.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 204,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

