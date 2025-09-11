Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,250 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $681,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 255,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,212.16. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip R. Martens sold 56,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $1,239,136.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,759.84. This trade represents a 62.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,752 shares of company stock worth $2,073,663. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.75. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

