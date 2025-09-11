Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,477 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 114.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $35,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $377,403.10. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gianpaolo Renino sold 12,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $445,373.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,786.41. This represents a 79.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,039 shares of company stock worth $5,010,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

FDP opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.