Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in NIO Inc. $NIO

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 958,750 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 1,307.5% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 144,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 702,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NIO opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.20. NIO Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

