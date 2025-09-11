Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $450.56 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $500.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $459.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.92.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Melius assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

