Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $879,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,800. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the sale, the president owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,385,601. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

View Our Latest Report on UAL

United Airlines Trading Up 1.8%

United Airlines stock opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.