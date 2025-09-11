Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 192 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $113.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.41.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on East West Bancorp

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,660.45. This represents a 34.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,314 shares in the company, valued at $91,833,901.32. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,240 shares of company stock worth $7,379,678. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.