Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 569 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $341.86 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.41 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,959,260.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,235 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.