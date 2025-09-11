Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 322.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,226 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 185.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $55,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $147,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 807 shares in the company, valued at $104,990.70. This trade represents a 58.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $93,941.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,156.84. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $3,202,297. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $118.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.34. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $175.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.86 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

