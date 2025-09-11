Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,053,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757,503 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $23,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 422.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 54.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 136.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. Stellantis N.V. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.21.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

