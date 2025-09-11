Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,905 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.15.

NYSE:UNM opened at $73.64 on Thursday. Unum Group has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

