Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $18,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $450.56 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $500.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $459.42 and a 200-day moving average of $463.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Melius initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

