Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.07 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $18,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17,506.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,512,000 after buying an additional 2,728,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after buying an additional 1,205,165 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,040,000 after buying an additional 1,199,725 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,836.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,114,000 after buying an additional 1,030,633 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 762,871 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $75.96 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.