Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.86 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $139.47 on Thursday. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $144.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

