Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $23.14 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $23,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,688,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,972 shares of company stock worth $15,746,449. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

