Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 10,357 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $22,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $191.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.05 and a 200 day moving average of $154.22. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $199.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $697,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,827.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $1,436,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,227.34. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,801. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

