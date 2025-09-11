Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 57,344 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,344 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $19,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,096,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 54,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 185,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 849,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.7%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

