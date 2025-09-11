Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 107,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $22,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 418.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,515 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its stake in Autoliv by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 903,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 334,716 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Autoliv by 73.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 556,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,234,000 after acquiring an additional 235,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Autoliv by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,257,000 after acquiring an additional 233,469 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $13,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $125.37 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 6.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

