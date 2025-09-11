Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Dynatrace worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 344.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 5.8%

DT stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,099 shares of company stock valued at $154,429 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.