Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Dynatrace worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 344.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Trading Down 5.8%
DT stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,099 shares of company stock valued at $154,429 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
