Amundi Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Amundi boosted its position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,258 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in BHP Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in BHP Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,764 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.81.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.185 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 441.0%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.