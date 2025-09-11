Amundi Invests $4.06 Million in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Amundi purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 61,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,478,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $11,433,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE PB opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $40,626.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,263. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,400 shares of company stock worth $1,069,500. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

