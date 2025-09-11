Amundi Sells 968 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth $521,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brink’s by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Brink’s by 166.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 467,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 890,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,743,000 after acquiring an additional 62,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

BCO opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,603 shares in the company, valued at $759,345. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $50,421.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,844.30. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,058 shares of company stock worth $2,946,513 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

