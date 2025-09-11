Analyzing Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) and Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of GrafTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GrafTech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

GrafTech International has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International $538.78 million 0.37 -$131.16 million ($8.20) -0.94 Omni-Lite Industries Canada $15.88 million 1.20 $620,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares GrafTech International and Omni-Lite Industries Canada”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GrafTech International.

Profitability

This table compares GrafTech International and Omni-Lite Industries Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International -41.64% N/A -12.27% Omni-Lite Industries Canada -1.03% -0.82% -0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GrafTech International and Omni-Lite Industries Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International 0 6 0 0 2.00 Omni-Lite Industries Canada 0 0 0 0 0.00

GrafTech International presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 109.95%. Given GrafTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than Omni-Lite Industries Canada.

Summary

GrafTech International beats Omni-Lite Industries Canada on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

