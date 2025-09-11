Andina Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,071 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 515.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,046,376. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,832,755 shares of company stock worth $619,935,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $177.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

