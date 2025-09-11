APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

APA Stock Up 7.5%

NASDAQ APA opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.29. APA has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $27.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,080,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,543 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 157.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,891 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in APA by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,212 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $22,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

