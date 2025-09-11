Apple Inc. $AAPL is Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s 3rd Largest Position

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.16.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
