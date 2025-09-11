Apple Inc. $AAPL is Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s 3rd Largest Position

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.16.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.