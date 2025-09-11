Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Reduced by Blue Investment Partners LLC

Blue Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 16.2% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
AAPL stock opened at $226.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.16.
View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.