AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,172 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NU by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $2,852,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of NU opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

