AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.86 Million Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of WesBanco worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 132.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in WesBanco by 573.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.02 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.16%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.