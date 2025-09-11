AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,105 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Corteva by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Corteva by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Corteva by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Corteva by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

