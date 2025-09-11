AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $378.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $384.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

