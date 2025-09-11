AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of TXNM Energy worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,682,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.90 on Thursday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.09.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXNM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXNM Energy

About TXNM Energy

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.