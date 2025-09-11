AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 23,533 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 630,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,533 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 194.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 199,900.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

PBF Energy stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.98. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.81%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

