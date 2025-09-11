AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,425 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,536,000 after acquiring an additional 429,028 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,160,000 after purchasing an additional 137,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,148,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $52,445,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $362.21 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.82 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $431.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,650.79. This represents a 39.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

