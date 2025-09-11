Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 152.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.26% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,578,000 after purchasing an additional 978,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,751,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,676,000 after buying an additional 163,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,200,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,573,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,013,000 after buying an additional 412,730 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,259,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,232,000 after buying an additional 203,791 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 76,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,153.24. This represents a 6.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $246,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,208.12. This trade represents a 2.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,941 shares of company stock worth $606,502. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

AUB stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

