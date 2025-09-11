Best Music Stocks Worth Watching – September 9th

Get alerts:

Apple, Alibaba Group, and Amazon.com are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are libraries of pre-composed or pre-recorded musical pieces made available for licensing in films, videos, advertisements and other multimedia projects. Typically offered under royalty-free or one-time-fee arrangements, these tracks let creators legally use high-quality music without commissioning a bespoke score. They’re usually organized by genre, mood and duration to simplify the selection process. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

