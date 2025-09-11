BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $44.45.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,359.45. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,318 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

