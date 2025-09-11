Bunge Global SA $BG Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 181.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,869 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $9,180,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 152.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 31.2% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 163,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bunge Global news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $585,513.72. The trade was a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Bunge Global Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $82.41 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

