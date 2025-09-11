Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) vs. DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Head to Head Survey

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Calumet and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet -11.09% N/A -12.65% DT Midstream 33.90% 8.48% 4.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Calumet and DT Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calumet 0 2 4 0 2.67 DT Midstream 2 4 6 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

Calumet presently has a consensus target price of $18.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.94%. DT Midstream has a consensus target price of $110.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Calumet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Calumet is more favorable than DT Midstream.

This table compares Calumet and DT Midstream”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet $4.19 billion 0.37 -$222.00 million ($5.22) -3.38 DT Midstream $981.00 million 11.08 $354.00 million $3.73 28.68

DT Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calumet. Calumet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DT Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Calumet has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DT Midstream has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Calumet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Calumet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of DT Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DT Midstream beats Calumet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calumet

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate. The Specialty Products & Solutions segment consists of customer-focused solutions and formulations businesses, covering multiple specialty product lines, anchored by a unique integrated complex in Northwest Louisiana. The Performance Brands segment includes a fast-growing portfolio of high-quality, high performing brands. The Montana/Renewables segment is composed of a Great Falls specialty asphalt facility and Montana Renewables facility. The Corporate segment focuses on the general and administrative expenses not allocated to the Montana/Renewables, Specialty Products and Solutions, or Performance Brands segments. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines. This segment also engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end-user customers. The Gathering segment owns and operates gas gathering systems. This segment is involved in the collection of natural gas for delivery to plants for treating, to gathering pipelines for further gathering, or to pipelines for transportation; and provision of associated ancillary services, including compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water transportation, water disposal, and sand mining. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

