Canadian Solar Inc. $CSIQ Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of Canadian Solar worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,523,565 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,900 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.8% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 2,607,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 1,219,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 310,564 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,906,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 160,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 60.4% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,115,861 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Zacks Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $724.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.29). Canadian Solar had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

