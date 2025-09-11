CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE Stock Position Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,162 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.11% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 111.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price objective on CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.